TCS ending hybrid work, asks staff to join office starting Oct 1: Report

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly ending work-from-home or hybrid work from October 1, and has asked employees to attend office for five days a week.

In an internal email, cited by multiple media reports, the company has signalled the end of work-from-home policies. The company will, however, continue flexibility/hybrid policies and make exceptions wherever necessary, the reports mentioned.

“As communicated by CEO and chief human resources officer (CHRO) in various town-halls, it is mandatory for all associates to attend office on all the working days (5 days per week if there are no holidays) starting 1 October 2023,” read a portion of the email accessed by CNBC-TV18. The email has not gone out to all teams, according to the report. TCS declined to comment, as it is in the "silent period at the moment.”

The company had nearly 615,318 employees (as of June 30). In its FY23 annual report, the company said that new employees benefit from physical interactions with senior colleagues and leaders to acculturate and learn from their behaviours and ways of thinking. At present, employees need to be in office for only three days a week.

During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, TCS's then CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, had introduced the "25x25 model," aiming to bring back 25 per cent of the workforce to the office by 2025.