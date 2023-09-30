Live
- Popular Vehicles and Services files IPO papers with Sebi again; public issue entirely OFS
- Airtel now has over 50 million unique 5G customers
- SC imposes Rs 25K costs for filing 60-page synopsis against a 5-page HC order
- Dell considering a fresh investment in Bengaluru, says Karnataka govt
- AP CID serves notices to Nara Lokesh in IRR case, asks him to attend on October 4
- TMC will take MGNREGA job card holders to Delhi in special buses for protests in Delhi
- Loneliness blur line between real and fictional people: Study
- Vasireddy Padma complains to DGP against TDP leader over remarks on RK Roja
- Elon Musk's X paid nearly $20 million to creators: CEO Linda Yaccarino
- Let Centre stop our movement in Delhi, if it can: Abhishek Banerjee
Just In
TCS ending hybrid work, asks staff to join office starting Oct 1: Report
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly ending work-from-home or hybrid work from October 1, and has asked employees to attend office for five days a week
Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly ending work-from-home or hybrid work from October 1, and has asked employees to attend office for five days a week.
In an internal email, cited by multiple media reports, the company has signalled the end of work-from-home policies. The company will, however, continue flexibility/hybrid policies and make exceptions wherever necessary, the reports mentioned.
“As communicated by CEO and chief human resources officer (CHRO) in various town-halls, it is mandatory for all associates to attend office on all the working days (5 days per week if there are no holidays) starting 1 October 2023,” read a portion of the email accessed by CNBC-TV18. The email has not gone out to all teams, according to the report. TCS declined to comment, as it is in the "silent period at the moment.”
The company had nearly 615,318 employees (as of June 30). In its FY23 annual report, the company said that new employees benefit from physical interactions with senior colleagues and leaders to acculturate and learn from their behaviours and ways of thinking. At present, employees need to be in office for only three days a week.
During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, TCS's then CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, had introduced the "25x25 model," aiming to bring back 25 per cent of the workforce to the office by 2025.