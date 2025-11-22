TEC, IIIT-Delhi join hands to boost R&D, standardisation in advanced telecom tech

New Delhi: TheTelecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi) to collaborate on joint studies, research, and technical contributions in advanced telecom technologies and global standardisation activities.

The partnership aims to develop India-specific standards and test frameworks, collaborative research in telecom and related ICT, explore future network technologies such as 6G, Optical communication, NTNs, etc. and enhance India’s participation in ITU-T (International Telecommunication Union–Telecommunication Standardisation Sector) study groups through National Working Groups.

The collaboration will span several advanced technology domains, including AI-driven telecom solutions such as network optimisation, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, intelligent traffic management, and policy enforcement.

Both sides will also work together on research and standardisation efforts in emerging wireless technologies like 5G, 6G, mmWave, mMIMO and heterogeneous networks.

In addition, the partnership will focus on joint studies in Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) to strengthen next-generation network architectures. They will also contribute to standardisation activities in Free Space Optical Communication and Li-Fi technologies aimed at enabling high-speed, low-latency, secure optical wireless connectivity for backhaul and access, particularly in rural and defence settings.

Additionally, this partnership aims to accelerate indigenous R&D and increase India’s influence in global standardisation processes by strengthening India’s contributions to global standardisation bodies such as ITU and 3GPP.

This collaboration will further the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by strengthening indigenous research, design and manufacturing in telecom - developing India-specific standards, test frameworks and home-grown solutions that bolster national self-reliance, secure critical communications infrastructure and reduce dependence on imports.