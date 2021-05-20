Tech Round-up - Seven Things to Know in Tech on 20 May 2021

1. IT Ministry asks WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has once again asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy, which has led to significant controversy since the messaging service first announced it in December of last year. Given WhatsApp seven days to respond, and "if no satisfactory response is received, necessary steps in consonance with the law will be taken".



2. Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer in 2022



Microsoft will finally retire Internet Explorer next year, after more than 25 years. Most consumers have stopped using the old web browser for years, but Microsoft is bidding farewell to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, pulling it back in favour of Microsoft Edge.



3. Meet Sphero indi - That Teaches Programming to Kindergarten



Sphero just announced a new educational robot called indi, a small, non-spherical four-wheeler with a cute face, what appears to be a spoiler of dubious aerodynamic value, and a colour sensor underneath. The infuriatingly non-capitalized indi can be programmed using different coloured tiles that call up different functions that the robot executes.



4. ByteDance founder to step down as CEO



The Chinese tycoon boss of TikTok parent Bytedance said Thursday that he will leave the role because he lacked managerial skills and preferred "reading and daydreaming" to running the tech giant.



5. WhatsApp Chatbot aims to help aged people get COVID-19 Vaccine



The COVID-19 vaccination campaign running through WhatsApp is currently live for senior citizens living alone. The zero-fund volunteer organization, Robin Hood Army, launched the WhatsApp chatbot on Wednesday that connects senior citizens with the volunteers to help with the COVID-19 vaccination process. This also helps people who want to join the organization, share surplus food, or volunteer to help older people with their COVI-19 vaccine.



6. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch on June 18 - Report



However, the game's user community believes that Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch on June 10. PUBG Mobile's Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations in India began on May 18. Krafton hasn't officially confirmed it, so it's best not to take this information as gospel.



7. Realme 'Quicksilver' to Bring Snapdragon 788G Chipset



Realme announced that it will be one of the first companies to launch a phone codenamed "Quicksilver" powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. More smartphone brands, including Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi, are expected to launch Snapdragon 778-powered phones this year.