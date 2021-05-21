Tech Roundup - Seven Things to Know in Tech on 21 May 2021

1. Snap releases augmented reality glasses; See how they work



Snap launched its first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses at this year's Snap Partner Summit. The new Spectacles are for AR creators and will not be commercially available. These AR glasses allow creators to "overlay their Lenses directly onto the world, exploring new ways to fuse fun and utility through immersive AR."



2. Apple employees sign letter asking Tim Cook to support Palestinians



Almost 1,000 Apple employees sign letter calling Tim Cook to issue a statement in support of the Palestinians. Many Apple employees have criticized the company for the second time in a week.



3. Clubhouse is now available for Android users; How To Download



Clubhouse is a social audio platform that launched as an iPhone-only app in 2020. It is now available globally and is still invite-based, so you will have to join the waiting list or get an invite from existing users. It went viral after various celebrities from politics, technology, and others made their way to the platform.



4. Realme X7 Max 5G Coming Soon to India - Find Details



Realme has tipped the launch of Realme X7 Max 5G in the country. The smartphone will be the first in India to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The Realme X7 Max 5G is also confirmed to feature a hole-punch display based on the teaser. In addition, Realme has launched a dedicated microsite for the phone.



5. Good News: Twitter announces Spaces to schedule and set reminders



Twitter has announced a new update for "Spaces", a rival of the clubhouse. Twitter Spaces now allows scheduling and reminders. These features were announced earlier this month when Twitter made the spaces available to more users around the world.



6. Snapchat crosses 500M monthly users: Snap

Popular social media platform Snapchat has reached over 500 million monthly active users, with roughly 40 per cent of its community located outside of North America and Europe

7. iPhone 12 series grabs one-third of global smartphone sales in Q1: Counterpoint



The Apple iPhone 12 series has captured one-third of the smartphone industry's revenue globally, as global industry sales crossed the $ 100 billion mark in the first quarter of 2021, setting a record in the First quarter driven by flagships, according to a counterpoint report on Friday.