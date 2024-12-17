Tech-Savvy Christmas Gifts: Smartwatches and Power Banks under Rs 5000

This Christmas, give the gift of convenience and innovation with smartwatches and power banks—perfect companions for the tech-savvy and on-the-go lifestyle. Smartwatches combine style and functionality, offering fitness tracking, health monitoring, and seamless connectivity in a single gadget, making them ideal for everyone, from fitness enthusiasts to multitasking professionals. Meanwhile, power banks ensure uninterrupted connectivity by keeping devices charged anytime, anywhere. Thoughtful and practical, these tech gifts are sure to light up the festive season with joy and utility.

U&i Infinity Series Smart Watch





The U&i Infinity Series Smart Watch combines style and functionality with a 2.1" square display, Bluetooth calling, and IP65 water resistance. Its sleek silver silicone strap and 280x280 pixel resolutions ensure a premium look and experience. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and multitaskers, it features a G-Sensor, heart rate monitor, step count, calorie count, and more. Compatible with Android and iOS, it offers 20 days of battery life and essential smartwatch functions like notifications, alarms, and a calendar. Ideal for men and women, the Infinity Series is your perfect health and productivity companion.

Price: INR 1,599

LYNE Lancer 16 Smart Watch





The LYNE Lancer 16 Smart Watch offers a perfect blend of style and utility with its 2.1" TFT square display, sleek black stainless-steel strap, and Bluetooth calling functionality. Designed for fitness and productivity, it features a G-sensor, heart rate monitor, calorie count, step count, and essential smartwatch tools like a calendar and alarm clock. With a 280x280 pixel resolution and water-resistant build, it’s ideal for both men and women. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Lancer 16 provides 2-3 days of battery life and charges quickly with its magnetic charger.

Price: INR 1,799

Portronics Power Shutter is a unique 10000mAh wireless power bank





Crafted for gadget lovers. Inspired by the design of a classic camera, this compact charger offers 15W wireless charging for Qi-compatible devices and iPhones with MagSafe support. With built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables, users can charge Android and iOS devices simultaneously, making it a convenient companion for those on the go. Available in black and white, the Power Shutter is available to buy from the Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and major retail outlets, backed by a 12-month warranty.

Price: INR 1,699

Portronics Kronos Y1 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch









This smartwatch features Bluetooth calling capabilities and sports a 1.75-inch HD display. Being a smartwatch, Portronics Kronos Y1 also features a bunch of health monitoring features such as blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and multiple sports modes. Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch also features more than 200 watch faces and has a battery life of up to 7 days. This smartwatch by Portronics sports a 1.75-inch HD (240x280 pixels) dynamic display with a curved glass. Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and features Bluetooth calling capabilities. Using the inbuilt microphone and speakers, users can make and receive calls on the smartwatch. Furthermore, users can also utilise the smartwatch as a remote shutter and music controller. It gets 64MB of onboard storage.

Price: INR 2,740

U&i Define Series 10K mAh Battery Capacity PowerBank









U&i Define Series PowerBank is a perfect blend of style, innovation, and functionality, designed to keep your devices powered on the go. With a robust 10,000mAh battery capacity and 22.5W PD output, it ensures fast and efficient charging for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. The power bank supports multiprotocol compatibility, making it versatile for various devices, while its integrated smart chip offers protection against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.

Designed for ultimate convenience, it features two in-built cables (Type-C and Lightning) along with multiple output ports, including Type-C, Lightning, and USB, ensuring you’re always ready to charge without carrying extra wires. The Type-C input port allows quick and easy recharging of the power bank itself. Its trendy transparent design not only adds a stylish edge but also enhances its portability, making it lightweight and easy to carry wherever you go. Whether for work, travel, or daily use, the U&i Define Series PowerBank is the ideal solution for seamless, reliable, and portable charging.

Price: INR 1,799

JUST CORSECA’s Sprint Smartwatch JST710





The Sprint Smartwatch JST710 is designed for individuals committed to health and wellness. It offers SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, along with multiple sports modes to track fitness activities. The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling, a clear LED display, and a dedicated breathing exercise function, delivering a holistic approach to health management. Its durable construction ensures reliability, while the sleek design adds a touch of style, making it a perfect companion for daily use.

Price – INR 4,990



