Tenon Group’s 30-Year Legacy: Leading Innovation, Growth and a Global Vision in Security and Facility Management

As Tenon Group marks its 30th anniversary, Major Manjit Rajain, Founder and Global Chairman, spoke exclusively to The Hans India about the company’s remarkable journey, challenges, and future roadmap. From its humble beginnings in 1995 with Peregrine Guarding to becoming a ₹3000 crore global enterprise, Tenon has revolutionized security and facility management through technology-driven solutions and strategic expansion. In this conversation, he reflects on the defining milestones, the evolution of security services, the role of AI and IoT, and Tenon’s ambitious plans for global expansion, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry.

Looking back at the past 30 years, what inspired you to establish Tenon Group, and what were the key challenges in the early years?

When I founded Tenon Group in 1995, my inspiration stemmed from my experience in the Indian Army. During my service, I came to realize that security was not limited to our borders—it was about protecting the very core of our nation’s infrastructure, businesses, people, and processes. I saw a clear gap in the market for professional security services that could address these needs effectively. That realization led me to establish Peregrine Guarding, which eventually evolved into Tenon Group.

The early years were not without challenges. The security industry was still in its infancy in India, and there was a lack of standardization and professionalism. Building credibility in such a market was a significant hurdle. Additionally, as we began to scale our operations, we faced the challenge of maintaining high service quality in a manpower-intensive sector. Balancing operational efficiency while integrating technology to enhance our services was a delicate process. Overcoming these challenges laid the foundation for Tenon’s diversification into facility management and remote monitoring solutions. It was this commitment to innovation and reliability that helped us grow into the diverse, global organization we are today.

What have been the defining moments that shaped Tenon Group into a ₹3000 crore enterprise today?

Several key moments have shaped Tenon Group's growth. One major milestone was our diversification into integrated security and facility management with the launch of Tenon FM in 2008, allowing us to offer a broader range of services. Our listing on the London Alternative Investment Market the same year boosted our visibility and provided capital for expansion, leading to strategic acquisitions and a global presence. In 2015, Soteria was founded which is a leading provider of comprehensive remote security solutions, catering for clients across India and Singapore. With a focus on proactive risk mitigation, Soteria leverages cutting-edge technology to protect over 3,000 facilities through the command centres.

Technological innovation also played a crucial role, particularly with the integration of AI and remote monitoring, which helped us redefine security practices. Additionally, our unwavering commitment to service excellence, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, has reinforced our reputation for reliability, contributing to our growth into a ₹3000 crore enterprise.

Tenon is poised for continued growth & innovation, driven by several key strategic initiatives. The company projects a turnover of ₹3000 crore & is pursuing a multi-pronged expansion strategy encompassing organic growth, strategic acquisitions & diversification into new service verticals.

Tenon Group has achieved an impressive 25% year-on-year growth. What are the key factors driving this sustained success?

Our sustained 25% year-on-year growth is driven by a few key factors. Our ability to diversify and offer integrated solutions across security, facility management, and remote monitoring has given us a competitive edge. Also, our focus on innovation, particularly in AI & Remote Monitoring, has allowed us to stay ahead of industry trends and offer clients more efficient and proactive solutions.

Tenon Group is transforming the traditional perception of security services by repurposing existing CCTV infrastructure into a powerful guarding tool. By integrating AI & predictive maintenance into its security operations, the company is popularizing the concept of "man-tech security," where CCTV systems proactively detect, deter & delay business risks. This approach enables security personnel to focus on strategic decision-making & intervention, rather than reactive responses.

Additionally, our strong international presence, coupled with strategic acquisitions, has broadened our market reach. Finally, a commitment to exceptional service delivery and strong client relationships has fostered trust and long-term partnerships, ensuring continued growth and success.

With operations across India, the UK, Singapore, and now expanding into Germany, how do you navigate international markets and adapt to regulatory and security landscapes?

Navigating international markets requires a tailored approach, which is at the core of Tenon’s expansion strategy. We ensure compliance with country-specific regulations, labour laws, and licensing requirements to adapt to the unique legal and security landscapes of each market. We maintain a consistent standard of service by implementing a unified security framework enhanced with AI and data analytics, which allows us to provide scalable and efficient solutions across borders. Our strong collaborations with global industry bodies like the International Security Ligue and Homeland Security Forum further bolster our credibility and help us establish a trusted presence in new markets, including Germany. This combination of local insights, regulatory compliance, and technological integration ensures that we successfully navigate the complexities of each market while delivering tailored, high-quality solutions.

How do you see the role of AI, IoT, and data analytics evolving in security and facility management over the next decade?

AI, IoT, and data analytics are set to revolutionize the security and facility management industry over the next decade. With the growing complexity of security threats and facility operations, these technologies will play a key role in enabling proactive, data-driven decision-making.

At Tenon Group, our Merlin CAFM platform embodies this transformation. Powered by AI and IoT, Merlin provides real-time data insights, helping us identify patterns, optimize resource allocation, and address inefficiencies swiftly. It not only streamlines security operations but also equips our clients with actionable intelligence — empowering them to make informed decisions and enhance their facility management strategies.

As we move forward, Merlin will continue to drive smart, sustainable workplaces by combining technology with operational excellence.

What are the biggest challenges facing the industry today?

The security and facility management industry is facing several significant challenges today. One of the biggest is the increasing complexity of security threats, physical security breaches, requiring more advanced technology and better integration between systems.

Another challenge is the shortage of skilled professionals. The industry requires a workforce that is not only adept in traditional security practices but also skilled in using advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics. This gap in expertise necessitates continuous training and upskilling efforts to ensure that the workforce can effectively manage and mitigate modern risks. Maintaining service consistency and quality across multiple geographies, especially in international markets, can be challenging. Adapting to varying regulatory requirements, cultural differences, and market conditions while ensuring high service standards demands significant resources and strategic planning.

How is Tenon Group leveraging AI and machine learning in security and facility management to enhance efficiency and risk mitigation?

At Tenon Group, we harness the power of AI, machine learning, and IoT to redefine security and facility management. These advanced technologies empower us to move from reactive to proactive strategies — identifying potential threats in real-time, preventing security breaches before they escalate, and ensuring swift, data-driven responses.

Our proprietary Merlin CAFM platform integrates AI and IoT to optimize facility operations by analyzing vast datasets, predicting maintenance needs, and uncovering inefficiencies. This streamlines workflows, automates routine tasks, and minimizes human error — enhancing resource allocation and driving cost savings.

Additionally, with Command Centre Solutions for remote monitoring, Smart Surveillance Systems, and Energy Management Tools, we offer end-to-end tech-enabled services that monitor everything from energy consumption to security systems.

At Tenon Group, technology isn’t just an addition — it’s the foundation of future-ready security and facility management.

You’ve mentioned plans for fundraising to fuel acquisitions and expansion. Can you share more details about this strategy and the areas of interest for acquisitions?

At Tenon Group, our growth has always been driven by strategic expansion and innovation. As we look ahead, our fundraising efforts are aimed at strengthening our global footprint and enhancing our service offerings through targeted acquisitions.

Geographical Expansion – We are actively exploring new markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, where demand for integrated security and facility management services is rising.

Technology-Driven Enhancements – With AI, IoT, and data-driven security solutions becoming the industry standard, we are looking to invest in companies specializing in remote monitoring, predictive analytics, and smart surveillance.

Service Diversification – We are keen on acquiring companies that complement our existing portfolio, such as high-end electronic security providers, specialized cleaning services, and energy-efficient facility management solutions.

What is your message to clients, employees, and stakeholders as Tenon Group celebrates its 30th anniversary?

As we commemorate three decades of excellence, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our clients, employees, and stakeholders. Your unwavering support has been instrumental in our success. We remain committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions, and we look forward to achieving greater milestones together in the years to come. Tenon Group remains committed to innovation, service excellence, and setting new industry benchmarks. Our journey is just beginning, and we look forward to shaping the future of security and facility management together.