Elon Musk, the world's richest man and owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has often had a love-hate relationship with Apple. Musk was found to criticise Apple shortly after taking over X but then touted Apple's continued advertising on the platform as proof that it was also safe for others.



However, Musk has found a new fascination with Apple CEO Tim Cook and the latest iPhone 15 series.

Tim Cook had shared photos of the iPhone 15 Pro Max taken by renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu. He wrote: "World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work."

Musk responded to Cook's post, saying, "The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible."





The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2023





In response to another post about the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Musk wrote: "I'm buying one!"

The bittersweet relationship between Tim Cook and Elon Musk:

In an interview with CBS' Sunday Morning Show last week, Tim Cook said that Apple is constantly evaluating whether it should advertise on X. He said: "It's something we constantly ask ourselves.

And he added: "Generally, my view is Twitter's an important property. I like the concept that it's there for discourse, and there is a town square. There's also some things that I don't like."

This is not the first time tensions have arisen between the two technology giants. Shortly after Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022, he accused Apple of stopping advertising on the platform.

In a tweet that month, Musk wrote: "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?"

"What's going on here @tim_cook?" Musk added.

Later, Tim Cook invited Musk to a meeting at the company's headquarters in Cupertino and a truce was reached, and Apple decided to continue advertising on X, the Wall Street Journal reported.