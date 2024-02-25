Live
- 4th Test: Ashwin five-fer bowls out England for 145, India need 192 to seal series victory
- India-Japan joint military exercise begins in Rajasthan
- Limiting Rahul’s Nyay Yatra to one district is injustice, say Rajasthan Congress leaders
- Gurugram: RERA warns defaulter promoters of tough action over non-filing of QPR, AAR
- Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits
- This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
- More Russian soldiers likely died to seize Avdiivka than in entire Soviet-Afghan war
- Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections
- NIFTY scales new heights, expect Sensex to follow this time around
- PM Modi's deep sea dive into submerged Dwarka, performs underwater 'puja'
Just In
This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared a new video of Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, showing the robot confidently walking on the bustling factory floor.
New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared a new video of Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, showing the robot confidently walking on the bustling factory floor.
“Optimus strolling around the lab,” wrote Musk while sharing the video on X, where it has been viewed over 64 million times.
The video has received thousands of reactions from users.
"It can't be a coincidence that the Tesla Optimus walks like Joe Biden. Is it?," a user wrote.
"This removes all doubt that Biden passed away some time ago and has been replaced by a robot running on Gemini AI," another user said.
One more user mentioned, "Who isn’t impressed by the progress of Optimus development? Remember the 1st clumsy-walking Optimus not that long ago? The progress is insane. When do you think Optimus will be commissioned at job sites?".
Last month, Musk shared a video of Optimus folding a shirt, followed by a disclaimer: "Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but will certainly be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won't require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt)."
As per the company, the robot is using the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors present in Tesla's advanced driver assistance system called 'Autopilot'.