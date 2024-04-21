Live
- IPL 2024: Green, Siraj, Karn come in as RCB win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged KKR
- Atishi, AAP workers carrying insulin gather outside Tihar Jail
- Rahul Gandhi to give INDIA bloc's Ranchi rally a miss
- Ex-diplomat discovers Amritsar’s dark side while translating his grandfather’s book
- BS Maqbool says Social justice is possible only with Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Traditional recipes of India: Significance for health and the impact of fusion cuisine
- Pulivarthi Nani Receives B-Form from Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Promises Chandragiri Victory as a Gift
- YCP Leaders and Activists join Telugu Desam Party in Ibrahimpatnam
- Chandrababu Distributes B-Forms to TDP Candidates Ahead of General Elections
- India making a place for itself as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in a divided world: PM Modi
Just In
This WhatsApp feature will let you respond quickly to status updates in future
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react quickly to status updates on Android. According to WABetaInfo, the "quick reaction feature for status updates" is set to release for a future update of the app.
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react quickly to status updates on Android. According to WABetaInfo, the "quick reaction feature for status updates" is set to release for a future update of the app.
With this feature, users will be able to quickly add a reaction to status updates, allowing them to express their appreciation for the posted content with ease.
As per the report, these reactions will occur on the status screen, rather than within the conversation thread.
With this new approach, users can easily engage with status updates while keeping conversations clutter-free.
The quick reaction feature for status updates has a significant aspect, which is its compatibility with end-to-end encryption.
This means that the quick reaction will be entirely secure and private, ensuring that neither WhatsApp nor any third party can access or view the quick reaction exchanged between users, the report mentioned.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for iOS users that will allow them to track the view count of channel updates.
This feature, which is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, was designed to provide both channel owners and followers valuable insights into the reach and engagement of the content.