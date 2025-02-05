Threads Now Lets Users Share Custom Feeds

Meta’s social platform, Threads, now enables users to share their custom feeds, a feature announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday. With this update, other users can pin shared feeds to their homepage, allowing them to access the same stream of curated content.

Custom feeds were first introduced in November, allowing users to track specific topics or accounts. This sharing capability is gradually rolling out, so it may take some time before it appears in all Threads accounts.

How to Share Your Custom Feed

To make your feed public and share it with others, follow these steps:

Tap and hold your feed (found in the top menu).

From the dropdown menu select Edit feeds.

Toggle on Public to allow others to view it.

Once public, your feed will appear under a new “feeds” tab on your profile. To share it further:

Open the Edit feeds menu and tap View feed.

Select the quote icon to post a preview.

Use the Share Feed button to send a direct link.

This isn’t the only update for Threads. Last month, Meta confirmed that the platform would soon introduce ads, signalling further expansion.



