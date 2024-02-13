Threads Tests Trending Topics Feature to Enhance User Engagement

Under Meta's umbrella, Threads is launching a new feature called 'Today's topics' in the United States. This feature, unveiled by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, aims to showcase a curated list of trending topics within the Threads app. Users can access this list on the search page and For You feed, facilitating the exploration of posts related to specific subjects.



In addition to this update, Meta has announced plans to introduce controls limiting political content recommendations on Threads, enhancing user experience and content relevancy.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Threads employs machine learning AI systems to curate the trending topics list. Factors such as the volume of discussions and user engagement with related posts determine the inclusion of topics. Moreover, a dedicated team of content specialists ensures that listed topics adhere to Threads' community guidelines, filtering out duplicative or misleading content. Political trends are eligible for inclusion, subject to compliance with platform guidelines, and users can report topics that violate these standards.

The introduction of 'Today's topics' follows initial sightings of Meta's development efforts by app developer Alessandro Paluzzi. This feature addresses a longstanding challenge for Threads by simplifying content discovery and user engagement. While the feature is currently available in the US, Zuckerberg anticipates its expansion to more countries and languages following optimization.