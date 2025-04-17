Tiffany Fong Says No to Elon Musk’s Baby Request-Then Sees Her X Engagement Crash

Elon Musk is once again making headlines, this time not for his ventures in space or tech, but for a very personal reason. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk privately asked crypto influencer and YouTuber Tiffany Fong if she would have his baby. Fong reportedly declined the unusual request.

Musk, who juggles multiple companies and high-profile projects, appears to be prioritizing one peculiar mission: fathering more children. Despite his packed schedule, his desire to expand his family continues to draw public attention.

The interaction with Fong began when Musk reached out to her via direct message on X (formerly Twitter). The two had never met in person, which made the request all the more surprising to Fong. She admitted feeling uneasy about turning him down, worried that it might negatively impact her standing on the platform he owns. That fear, she claims, came true.

Fong declined the offer, stating she preferred “a more traditional family structure.” Musk allegedly unfollowed her after the rejection and was reportedly upset when she confided in others about the exchange. Following that, Fong experienced a significant drop in engagement and income on X, as noted in the WSJ report.

This story is part of a broader investigation by the Wall Street Journal into Musk’s relationships and how his online influence impacts the women he engages with. Another woman highlighted in the report is conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claims she shares a child with Musk. She told the WSJ that Musk offered her a confidential arrangement worth $15 million upfront and $100,000 per month until the child turned 21. St. Clair declined the deal.

Musk’s apparent preoccupation with procreation relates to his vocal concern over the decline of the global population. The billionaire believes that having more children is essential for the survival of human civilisation. He has often linked this belief to his vision of humanity’s future, particularly his ambition to colonise Mars.

Musk is believed to have fathered 14 children with four different women. As his personal life becomes more public, his actions continue to raise questions about the intersection of power, influence, and privacy in the digital age.