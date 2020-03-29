TikTok Comes Up With 'Ghar Baitho India' Concept

Entertaining app TikTok has come up with a unique concept to make the Indians to sit at home happily in this lockdown period. As Coronavirus is showing off its prowess by spreading vigorously, all the tech giants have come together to make the people stay safe at home.



TikTok has announced that its 'Ghar Baitho India' campaign to encourage Indians to utilize their creativity while staying at home. This app has millions of users including myriads of celebrities. Be it acting, mimicking or sharing new recipes or showcasing new talent, everything is possible with this app as users can upload their videos and share them with others.

Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sejal Kumar, Ranvijay Singh, etc… are part of this app and they frequently share the videos and entertain their fans to the core.

So now all the Indians can showcase their talent and share their skills with this 'Ghar Bhaitho India' concept and also stay safe at home ruling out Corona from India.