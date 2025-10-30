TikTok Introduces AI Tools to Auto-Edit Long Videos and Boost Creator Earnings

TikTok is taking a major leap in creator support by introducing AI-powered tools designed to simplify content creation and editing. At its US Creator Summit, the platform unveiled three new features, including updates to subscription revenue sharing and innovative tools to help creators plan, structure, and edit their videos more efficiently.

One of the most notable additions is Smart Split, an AI editing feature that automatically transforms long-form videos into shorter, vertical clips tailored for mobile viewing. The tool works for videos longer than one minute and is particularly useful for creators working with long podcast recordings or day-long wearable camera footage. Users can select the segments they want to convert, and Smart Split takes care of the rest — adjusting clip lengths, generating captions, and reframing content vertically. The feature is now available globally through TikTok Studio Web.

TikTok also introduced AI Outline, a pre-production tool that assists creators before filming begins. Using AI, it generates a complete outline for a video, including titles, hashtags, hooks, and script ideas based on a prompt or trending topic. While creators can modify the AI suggestions to suit their personal style, the tool’s rollout is currently limited to creators over 18 in the US, Canada, and select other regions, with a wider release planned soon.

Alongside these AI advancements, TikTok is also improving its creator monetization model. Currently, creators offering paid subscriptions receive 70 percent of the platform’s revenue share after fees. However, TikTok announced that eligible creators — those with at least 10,000 followers, 100,000 views in the past month, and three subscription-only posts — will now be able to earn up to 90 percent revenue share, adding a significant incentive for consistent and engaging content.

With these updates, TikTok aims to empower creators with smarter AI tools and fairer monetization, setting a new standard for creativity and growth in the short-form video space.