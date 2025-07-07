TikTok May Soon Return in New Avatar Amid Sale Talks and September App Launch

After months of uncertainty surrounding TikTok's fate in the United States, there appears to be a breakthrough on the horizon. A new report from The Information suggests that TikTok could be making a fresh start this September with a revamped version of the app and a potential deal in place that aligns with the U.S. government’s legal requirements.

Despite the “divest-or-ban” law being in effect since January 2025, the app has only faced a single day of actual service disruption in the country. Now, it looks like TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is inching closer to a solution that could avoid a full ban. According to the report, a sale is nearly finalized that would see a group of “non-Chinese” investors—led by Oracle—take over a significant portion of TikTok's U.S. operations, while ByteDance retains a minority stake.

This proposed structure is said to comply with the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. However, the deal still requires a green light from the Chinese government, which is currently negotiating other trade issues with the Trump administration, particularly over tariffs.

In parallel, TikTok’s internal teams are working diligently on a new version of the app, internally referred to as “M2.” This updated platform is expected to launch in U.S. app stores on September 5, 2025, effectively replacing the existing version of TikTok, which could be phased out by March 2026.

Trump’s administration had earlier issued a third extension—raising legal eyebrows—that postponed TikTok’s ban from app stores. That deadline now expires in mid-September, aligning closely with the proposed M2 app release. If things go according to plan, the original TikTok app will disappear from app stores the day M2 goes live.

In related developments, The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle, a key player in the potential TikTok deal, has secured a groundbreaking agreement with the U.S. General Services Administration. This arrangement gives the federal government access to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure at a significant discount—up to 75 percent off licensed software. This move could further strengthen Oracle’s position in the ongoing negotiations and reflect broader collaboration with the federal government.

Though details of the M2 app remain limited, it is expected to carry over much of the core functionality and user experience from TikTok, ensuring a seamless transition for its millions of American users. The big shift would primarily be behind the scenes—in ownership, data management, and compliance with national security protocols.

The coming weeks will be crucial as all parties seek to finalize agreements, win over regulators in both Washington and Beijing, and prepare for the September rollout. Until then, TikTok continues to walk a tightrope between innovation, diplomacy, and legality—one scroll at a time.