TikTok To Launch Its Own Viral Video Food Delivery Service

TikTok is famous as a social network for short videos, but it will soon be known as a restaurant. Yes, the company is about to become a restaurant in the US with the announcement of TikTok Kitchen, which will take viral food videos to the next level with a food delivery service.

The social network has joined hands with Virtual Dining Concepts to turn meals from popular TikTok videos into real dishes that users can order. TikTok Kitchen will launch in about 300 US locations in 2022. The company already has plans to serve more than 1,000 locations by the end of next year.

Customers will be able to order dishes that have gone viral on TikTok, such as baked feta pasta, a hamburger, corn ribs, and pasta chips. As TechCrunch noted, baked feta was one of the most searched dishes on Google in 2021 after gaining popularity on TikTok.

It is unknown if these dishes will be permanent on the TikTok Kitchen menu or if they will be available for a limited period. However, the report mentions that creators will receive credit for these dishes, which will be "featured prominently throughout the partnership."

"Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok's mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users," TikTok said.

TikTok notes that the idea of ​​TikTok Kitchen is more about offering food that has gone viral on the web to fans rather than an attempt by TikTok to become a real restaurant. TikTok Kitchen is expected to launch in March 2022.