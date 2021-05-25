Today Tech News Updates: Top Five Things to Know in Tech on 25 May 2021

Will Facebook, Instagram and Twitter be blocked this Week? New IT rules to take effect

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on February 25, gave social media platforms three months to comply with the new rules. However, a core set of rules to regulate digital content with a code of ethics and a three-tier claims redressal framework goes into effect in two days with none of the social media giants -Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, complying with none of them, said government sources.



Apple Releases iOS 14.6 Update With Podcast Subscriptions; Check your Phone Compatibility



Apple has released a new software update for iPhones. iOS 14.6 comes with features like Apple Card Family support, its new Apple Podcasts subscription service, AirTag enhancements, security fixes, and a ton of bug fixes as well. iOS 14.6 is not as important as iOS 14.5, but it does come with essential features.

Google Photos Free Storage to End on June 1; Find Details

Google Photos will undergo a significant change next month that will undoubtedly disappoint many users. Google will no longer offer free backups of Google Photos starting June 1. Instead, all photos and videos will count toward the 15GB of free storage you get with a Google account.



WWDC 2021: What To Expect and How To Watch Live



WWDC 2021: The Cupertino based firm Apple has announced its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event. The five-day event will begin on June 7 at 10.30 pm IST (10 a.m. M. PDT) and will end on June 11. Apple will announce its latest "software and technologies" during the event's keynote address and allow developers to attend virtual sessions and touch with Apple engineers. During the keynote, the Cupertino giant is expected to announce next-generation software such as iPadOS 15, iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12.



Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop 4 from Rs 102,999 in India



Microsoft has officially launched Surface Laptop 4 today for business and educational customers in India. The laptop will be available at authorized retailers and on Amazon. The company said this laptop aims to meet the "changing needs of users" as people continue to work in hybrid environments.kahe

