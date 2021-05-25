Google Photos Free Storage to End on June 1; Find Details

Starting from June 1, Google will begin counting photos and videos backed up to its free 15GB storage. All you need to know about this significant Google Photos policy change.

Google Photos will undergo a significant change next month that will undoubtedly disappoint many users. Google will no longer offer free backups of Google Photos starting June 1. Instead, all photos and videos will count toward the 15GB of free storage you get with a Google account.

Google has also added a new tool to Photos that allows you to manage your storage. You can use this to check how much storage has been used and how you can delete photos to free up space. In addition, it will classify blurry, screenshot, large and other app photos. Google is also renaming the "High-Quality Storage Tier" to "Storage Savings." "As we update the name, your photos and videos will continue to be stored in the same great quality," Google said in its blog post.

These tools can help you better understand your Google Photos storage, but they don't necessarily help much. If you still want to keep Google Photos storage, you can buy a Google One subscription that starts at ₹ 65 / month or ₹ 1,300 / year for 100GB of storage.