Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 12 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 12 August 2021. Let's begin...



Zoom announces focus mode; prevent students from being distracted

Zoom has announced a new focus mode, which it says is meant to prevent students from being distracted while in a virtual classroom, while teachers can see students, but students cannot see each other and the teacher to keep an eye on everyone.

Twitter looks different! Here's what's changed

Twitter is getting a visual renovation. The company has announced that it is introducing font and design changes to its web and mobile apps. While the changes might look elusive in the beginning, this is a major design overhaul as Twitter has decided to change theme elements that it has made users learn over the years.

Leaked! Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date

The iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is now part of the previews that Krafton is releasing every two to three days to gain publicity and develop curiosity among users. That's when the company hasn't shared a release date for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India's iPhone counterpart.

Twitter locks Congress party official handle

On Thursday, the Congress party claimed that the Twitter handles of its party, and 5000 leaders and workers have been locked, amid growing controversy over "selective" action against Rahul Gandhi and others for posting photographs of Mr Gandhi speaking with the family of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi last week.

Alert! This new scam is targeting Indian banking customers

The CERT-IN (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has issued a warning about the new scam that is targeting Indian banking customers. The security agency said that the cybercriminals are posing as banking professionals and targeting customers with a new type of phishing attack using ngrok platform"

Truecaller's Guardians app crosses 1 million downloads

Guardians safety app from Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has crossed one million downloads worldwide, with 60 per cent downloads from India. Launch in March this year, Guardians has received 4.5 stars rating on Google Play Store and is also typically among the top 10 apps in the Maps and Navigation category.

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit beats estimates amid Covid

Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to strong demand for technology products from clients, such as Apple Inc, as people continued to telecommute amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



