Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 13 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech withThe Hans India on 13 August 2021. Let's begin...

New Google Meet features let you add more co-hosts, mute others and more controls

Google is adding a ton of new features to Google Meet that will help users to manage and control meetings easily. However, all functions will not be accessible to all types of meetings/users. The accessible controls will depend on whether you are using Google Meet regularly or as part of a Google Workspace team.

Windows11 is updating the Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail apps

Microsoft is improving some of the built-in applications available in Windows 11. WindowsInsiders on the Dev Channel can now test new updates for the Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail, and Calendar applications. Some of the updates are minor, but all are designed to accommodate the new visual style of Windows 11.

Battlegrounds Mobile India starts Independence Day Mahotsav; Exceeds 49 million downloads

Battlegrounds Mobile India is celebrating Independence Day with an in-game event titled "Independence Day Mahotsav". Presently underway and will run until August 20 with daily rewards. The game has surpassed 49 million downloads since it became playable in mid-June, another step towards its goal of 50 million downloads.

iPhone 13 to come with bigger batteries, and updated chipset: Report

In September, Tech giant Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming "iPhone 13" lineup with larger batteries, an updated chipset and expanded mmWave 5G support, a new report said. As per AppleInsider, research firm TrendForce had outlined its anticipations for the device, which it said will return to a typical September release.

Samsung ends iOS support on its latest Galaxy Watch 4 series based onGoogle's wearOS: report

For the first time, Samsung integrated its Tizen OSwithGoogle's WearOS to introduce a new platform called One Watch UI. Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first to run on this new platform. With this new platform, Samsung has dropped support for iOS devices entirely, reported ArsTechnica.

Google bans SafeGraph tool that sold Android users' data

Google has banned a location data platform SafeGraph from its Play Store that allegedly sold Android smartphone users location data for Covid mapping and other purposes.

Facebook delays return-to-office plans till early 2022

Facebook has delayed its return-to-office plans till early next year, as the US witnesses a surge in cases of the delta variant ofCovid-19. Earlier this month, Facebook had said that it would require its US employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when they return to the office.