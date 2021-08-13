Windows 11 is updating the Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail apps

Microsoft is improving some of the built-in applications available in Windows 11. Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel can now test new updates for the Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail, and Calendar applications. Some of the updates are minor, but all are designed to accommodate the new visual style of Windows 11.



Microsoft is replacing the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch applications in Windows 11 with a new Snipping Tool application that combines the best features of both applications. The keyboard shortcut Win + Shift + S will be the main way to take a screenshot in Windows 11, and it will activate the snipping menu with various options to select what content to capture.

Once a screenshot has been taken, the Snipping Tool includes editing options for cropping, annotations, and more. Microsoft is even finally adding a dark mode to the Snipping Tool, so it will match your Windows 11 theme.

Microsoft is also updating its Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11 to match the new visual style of the operating system. "We've added rounded corners and other tweaks to make them look and feel like part of Windows 11," says Dave Grochocki, senior program manager for Windows inbox applications.

The calculator app in Windows 11 is also getting some minor improvements that will allow you to set a different theme than you are using in the rest of Windows. Microsoft has also rewritten the calculator in C #, allowing developers to contribute to its improvements on GitHub. Lastly, Windows 11 testers can now test individual and group audio or video calls in Microsoft Teams. You can also share your screen, just like you would in the normal Microsoft Teams app.

These aren't the only apps that will be updated for Windows 11. Grochocki's blog post looks further ahead as Microsoft looks to finish Windows 11 in time for its (likely) October release.