Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 28 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 28 July 2021. Let's begin...



Disney + Hotstar introduces 3 new plans; current plans to change

OTT offers three new annual subscription plans to users. These new plans are worth ₹ 499 per year, ₹ 899 per year, and ₹ 1,499 per year. These new plans will go into effect on September 1. Here are all the details about the plans:

Microsoft Teams adds "Safe Links" against phishing attacks; Find how it works

Microsoft Teams has gained popularity during the new coronavirus pandemic. With Windows 11 adopting Microsoft Teams as the default messaging service and integrating it with the taskbar, the company is now beefing up security on the platform, adding Defender 'Safe Links' to detect phishing URLs.

YouTube Shorts exceeds 15 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

YouTube Shorts, a TikTok-like short form video app that was launched first in India last year, has surpassed 15 billion daily views, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said. YouTube had rolled out the Shorts app feature in India in September last year.

Apple Reports $ 81.4 billion Growth in India in Q3, Global Revenue Up by 36%

Apple shared financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 that ended June 26 and reported record June quarter revenue of $ 81.4 billion, an increase of 36% compared to the same period last year. As Apple CEO Tim Cook noted on the earnings call, emerging markets like India have done extremely well with iPhones and other Apple products performing well despite the second wave of Covid.

China's second quarter smartphone shipments down 11%: IDC data

Smartphone shipments in China were down 11% in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei's business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed. In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added.

iOS 14.7.1: Apple issues important security update, recommend for all users

Apple has just released iOS 14.7.1— the iPhone maker says the iOS 14.7.1 update is urgent, and it is "recommended for all users. Apple has warned Apple users to take action immediately to make sure everything is secure. This update comes with an "important" security fix for an issue that is already being used by adversaries to attack iPhones.

LinkedIn revenue surpasses $10 bn, Teams reach 250 mn monthly active users: Nadella

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has surpassed $10 billion in revenue for the first time this fiscal year (up 27 per cent), Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said, adding that the video chat and collaboration app Teams now has nearly 250 million monthly active users.





