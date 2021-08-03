Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 3 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 3 August 2021. Let's begin...



Microsoft to rent Windows 365 cloud PCs for just $ 20 a month

Today, Microsoft opened availability for Windows 365, the cloud PC setup that allows businesses to stream Windows 10 or Windows 11 via a web browser. Based on your RAM, CPU, and storage needs, the price can go up to $ 162 per month. Twitter shuts down its 'Fleets' platform

Months after being rolled out for all users, micro-blogging site Twitter is shutting down its Instagram Stories-like 'Fleets' feature from August 3. Fleets are disappearing tweets that sit in a row at the top of users' Twitter handles on smartphones.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals on Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, Mi 10T series and More

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will run for five days, starting from August 5 and ending on August 9. There are offers on the Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, and the Mi 10T series. Site-wide sale offers include an instant 10 percent discount on Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Twitter adds third-party signup and login with Apple or Google

Twitter has introduced third-party login support, allowing users to create accounts and log into the social network with their Apple or Google accounts (via 9to5Mac). Twitter also allows you to link your existing account with one of Apple or Google, as long as the emails are the same.

Xiaomi to launch its first RedmiBook laptop today; watch it live and find details

The RedmiBook will be the company's first Redmi-branded laptop in the Indian market, and this is what we know about the device, based on previous leaks of the device. The company had hinted at its imminent launch during the launch of the Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone.

Resolved issue affecting some users: Instagram

Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform. Instagram was down for nearly 6,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Google's upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones to offer an internal chipset

Google's Android operating system is the most popular smartphone software, used by companies like Samsung. But Google's own phones haven't had such a huge impact, even as they received praise for their designs and features.