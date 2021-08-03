Xiaomi to launch its first RedmiBook laptop today; watch it live and find details

The RedmiBook will be the company's first Redmi-branded laptop in the Indian market, and this is what we know about the device, based on previous leaks of the device.

Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded laptop, the RedmiBook, will launch in India at 12 p.m., according to the company. During the launch event, the company is expected to launch one or more RedmiBook laptops in the country, which are expected to offer competitive specifications for price. The company had hinted at its imminent launch during the launch of the Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone: it joked with the phrase "RedmiBook" at the end of the event.

Xiaomi already offers Mi Notebook 14 Horizon, Mi Notebook 14 (IC), Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition, and RedmiBook laptops are expected to bring more pocket-sized options to the market. Here's everything we know about RedmiBook laptops so far, from the expected price to the previously rumoured specs.

How to watch the RedmiBook launch event live:

The company has confirmed that it will launch the RedmiBook today, August 3, at 12 p.m. The virtual launch event will take place on both YouTube and Facebook. Xiaomi will reveal the specifications of the laptop (or laptops) to be launched today at the event, along with pricing and availability. You can tune in to the launch event below.









RedmiBook laptop: Price and Colour options While there have been previous leaks and rumours about the launch of RedmiBook laptops in India, the company has not leaked any information on the price of these devices. We previously reported that Xiaomi had teased the device and the launch date for laptops, and it appears that the company might launch the device in a grey colour option. Previous leaks about the RedmiBook have suggested that the device could be priced at around ₹ 50,000.

RedmiBook laptop: Specifications

The rumours suggest the company's next RedmiBook laptop could come with the latest Intel 11th Gen processor and a Full HD display. As per the recent leaks, the laptop could bring SSD storage instead of a traditional hard drive and feature up to 8GB of RAM. The RedmiBook may also have a fast charge in excess of 45W, as per recent leaks, suggesting that it could also boast a long battery life. The company is also expected to launch a second laptop, although it is currently unknown if the second laptop will offer the same screen size and similar specifications. Tags: RedmiBook, Xiaomi,