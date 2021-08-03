Top
Resolved issue affecting some users: Instagram

Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform
Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform

Highlights

Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform.

August 2: Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform.

"And we're back! If you were having a hard time earlier, your account should be working normally now," Instagram said in a tweet late on Monday.

Instagram was down for nearly 6,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The Facebook-owned platform said in a tweet earlier on Monday, "We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP."

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

