Resolved issue affecting some users: Instagram

August 2: Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Instagram said on Monday it had resolved an issue that caused glitches for some users with its platform.

"And we're back! If you were having a hard time earlier, your account should be working normally now," Instagram said in a tweet late on Monday.

Instagram was down for nearly 6,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The Facebook-owned platform said in a tweet earlier on Monday, "We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP."

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.