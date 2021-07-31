Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 31 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 31 July 2021. Let's begin...



Mastodon now has an official iPhone app

Decentralized social network Mastodon now has an official iPhone app. The non-profit organization behind Mastodon launched the app on iOS today, complementing an existing web version and various third-party apps for iOS, Android, and other platforms.

Facebook developing AI to detect users under 13 years old

Admitting that it is not easy to detect and remove accounts belonging to people under the age of 13, Facebook has said that it is looking at ways to convince people under age 13 to not lie about their age, including using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law

Russia on Friday launched administrative proceedings against Facebook's (FB.O) WhatsApp for what it said was a failure to localise data of Russian users on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Twitter to pay hackers to find biases in its automatic image cropping

Twitter is running a competition in the hopes that hackers and researchers can identify biases in its image cropping algorithm, and will award cash prizes to the winning teams through Engadget. Twitter hopes that giving teams access to its image cropping code and model will allow them to find ways the algorithm could be harmful (such as cropping in a way that stereotypes or erases the subject of the image).

ZTE Axon 30 mobile phone is here; Brings 'next-gen under-display camera'

ZTE has launched a new mobile phone called the ZTE Axon 30. The device, according to the company, comes with a "next-generation under-screen camera." This new feature gives the recently launched ZTE Axon 30 a truly full screen with no notches to house the front camera setup. The phone has a selfie camera, but thanks to the technology that ZTE has used in the phone, it blends into the screen much like the under-display fingerprint sensor.

Mi 12 to integrate LPDDR5X RAM, it may bring Snapdragon 898 SoC

Mi 12, Xiaomi's next-generation flagship model, is reported to include the new LPDDR5X memory. The LPDDR5X configuration was announced just a day ago by JEDEC and one of the first smartphones to integrate this technology is now rumoured to be the upcoming Mi 12. The phone is expected to launch sometime later in the year and is likely to run on the latest Qualcomm processor.

Google Launches New Google Meet Web App

Google has launched a new standalone web application for Google Meet. The web app also known as the Progressive web app has all the features of the Google Meet app, but this is strictly for the web. You no longer have to type the URL or go to Gmail to start a meeting on Google Meet, you can simply download the application on your laptop, computer or MacBook and use it.



