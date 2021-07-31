Google Launches New Google Meet Web App

Google has launched a new standalone web application for Google Meet. The web app also known as the Progressive web app has all the features of the Google Meet app, but this is strictly for the web. You no longer have to type the URL or go to Gmail to start a meeting on Google Meet, you can simply download the application on your laptop, computer or MacBook and use it. Google's announcement comes weeks after Zoom announced its own PWA.



PWAs are websites that have the functions of an application. So if you download the Google Meet app on your laptop or computer, you no longer have to search for it through the browser to start a meeting. It will be available in the downloaded applications section. You can simply open the application and start a meeting as we do on smartphones when we have the applications installed on our device.

About its new progressive web app, Google said, "We've launched a new Google Meet standalone web app. This Progressive Web Application (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but as a standalone app it's easier to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between tabs."

The Google Meet web application will run on any device with Google Chrome browser version 73 onwards, regardless of the operating system. This means that Google Meet can run on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices. It would be particularly useful for Chromebook users.

The web application can be downloaded installed from the Chrome browser. It is important to note that the application will not be available until it is installed on the user's device. Google will also display pop-ups for testing the Google Meet web application in the upper right corner of the main Google Meet opening page. You can press the install button provided in the popup or close it if you already have the web app.

Google said the app would be rolled out gradually. Users will be available to download within 15 days. The web app would be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google accounts.