Top 5 55-inch smart TVs that are perfect for watching IPL this season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world, attracting millions of fans each year. With the 2023 season just around the corner, it's time for cricket enthusiasts to gear up for some exciting matches. And what better way to enjoy the action than on a big-screen TV? In this article, we'll take a look at the top 5 55-inch TVs that are perfect for watching the IPL this season. Whether you're looking for excellent picture quality, immersive sound, or smart features, we've got you covered. So sit back, relax, and get ready to experience the excitement of IPL on one of these fantastic TVs:

Westinghouse Quantum Series 55 - Inches WH55PU80, 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV | Price - 29,999





The most affordable yet loaded with all the premium features, the exquisite simplicity of the Westinghouse TV's design enhances the look of your interior while thoroughly engrossing you in its stunning graphics. It is designed to blend in with your home while capturing everyone's attention. This Westinghouse TV provides an experience that brings together your favourite streaming content on the home screen with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. You can choose from a vast catalogue of 6000+ movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV and more.



With a display of HRD 10+ and with a 4k Display with 1 billion colours, a durable IPS panel and an Ultra bright screen, this TV is undoubtedly best for flawless picture quality, even in bright rooms. With Westinghouse TV, MEMC technology allows you to see fine details in dynamic videos. With advanced algorithms, the photos are treated to make them wonderfully smooth.

Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart 55-Inch LED TV | Price - 44,999





This Xiaomi television offers a vividly coloured and vivid watching experience on an Ultra 4K HD screen. Rich and crystal-clear audio is provided for games, movies and commentaries by the 20W speakers with Dolby support. The brilliant visual engine offers excellent vibrancy and colour accuracy.



The Patchwall function is also a part of the 55-inch Mi Smart TV, giving you quick access to all of the apps' trending information on one screen. You can instantly access all the newest material with well-known on-demand streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Google Assistant feature on the Mi 4k Ultra HD Smart TV also enables control with a single voice command. It has been built to perform and deliver fabulous audio and video clarity while giving you and your family the best experience in entertainment through movies and music. Co-tuned with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio for the enhanced audio experience.

OnePlus U Series 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV | Price - 42,999





OnePlus U Series 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV with Built-in Google Assistant, which is brimming with fascinating features, will improve your viewing experience. having a contemporary appearance that entices you to the purest image. With 8.3 million pixels and a 4K UHD Monitor, you can improve your watching experience.



You'll experience incredibly realistic image quality with exceptional detail and dramatic contrast thanks to an HDR10+ certification along with HDR10 and HLG capabilities. Dolby Audio sound is included in the OnePlus U Series 139cm (55 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV for the best surround sound experience. It provides 30 watts of audio output, resulting in rich, immersive music that reaches you.

Acer Series 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV with Google Assistant | Price - 32,999





With the Acer I Series 139cm (55 Inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV, you may enjoy viewing material with ease while getting a closer sense of the virtual world. includes the most widely used operating system in the world. Get on-demand access to TV, music, movies, games, and more entertainment options. Your eyes will be pampered by the increased visual quality. You'll have an excellent viewing experience with excellent contrast, especially at night.



The Google Play Store also offers more content downloads. You may do user-friendly activities with the assistance of the Windows 11 operating system. In addition to having crystal-clear picture quality, it has a stunning appearance. The sound that you hear is deep and immersive thanks to the strong audio system included inside this smart TV, which also includes a 30-watt audio output.

Hisense 55A7H 139 cm (55-inch) LED 4K Ultra HD Google TV with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos | Price - 43,999





When you purchase the Hisense 55A7H 139 cm (55-inch) LED 4K Ultra HD Google TV with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, you will experience the incredibly detailed image and immersive sound. Every time, it guarantees an immersive viewing experience with the least amount of interruption while watching movies and TV episodes. It is the ideal fusion of attractive style and usefulness. This Smart TV not only looks fantastic, but it also improves the appearance of your space as a whole.



With its stunning sound and clearly defined picture clarity, it provides you with an incredible experience. With the help of Dolby Atmos technology, every action and scene sounds authentic because it fills your entire room with powerful, moving audio. This TV offers an outstanding audio experience thanks to its 102 watts of audio output capability.

