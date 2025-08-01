Top 5 Smartphones to Watch for in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More

As the dust settles on a busy July filled with major smartphone launches from brands like Samsung and Nothing, August 2025 is gearing up to deliver a solid lineup of devices across various price points. While this month may not match July’s frenzy, a few highly anticipated smartphones are set to debut—led by Google’s flagship Pixel 10 series, followed by noteworthy releases from Vivo, Oppo, and Lava.

Google Pixel 10 Series – Global Launch on August 20

Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel 10 lineup will debut worldwide on August 20, including the Indian market. This year, the lineup expands to four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The devices are expected to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 processor, manufactured by TSMC, promising significant gains in both performance and energy efficiency.

The base Pixel 10 may sport a 6.3-inch OLED display and introduce a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, and—for the first time—a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The higher-end Pro and XL models are likely to bring larger displays and up to 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to include a larger 6.4-inch outer screen and an upgraded battery compared to its predecessor.

Vivo V60 – Launching in India on August 12

Vivo is ready to roll out the V60 in India on August 12. Expected to be a rebranded version of China’s Vivo S30, the phone may come equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will likely house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with a robust 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support.

Camera-wise, the V60 is expected to impress with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens featuring 3x optical zoom, all backed by Zeiss optics. On the front, a high-resolution 50MP selfie camera is also expected.

Vivo Y400 5G – India Launch on August 4

Joining the mid-range segment, the Vivo Y400 5G is set for an August 4 launch in India. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, boasts IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and will pack a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor as its primary rear camera. This phone introduces smart AI features like Transcript Assist, Notes Summary, and Circle to Search.

It will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, likely with 90W charging, and runs Android 15-based FuntouchOS. Colour options include Glam White and Olive Green.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series – Two Models Expected

Oppo is preparing to launch the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro between August 11 and 14. Both phones are expected to feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness.

The K13 Turbo may run on MediaTek Dimensity 8450, while the Pro variant could use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. They are likely to come with 50MP dual rear cameras, a 16MP front shooter, massive 7,000mAh batteries, and support 80W fast charging. Both devices will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Lava Agni 4 – Flagship From Indian Brand

Homegrown brand Lava is expected to introduce its next flagship, Lava Agni 4, this month. The phone will move away from the mini-screen design of its predecessor, featuring a 6.78-inch 120Hz display. It could be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset paired with UFS 4.0 storage.

Leaked renders reveal a flat-edge design with a dual-camera setup, and the phone may include a 7,000mAh battery. It is likely to be priced around Rs 25,000, targeting the upper mid-range market.

With a mix of cutting-edge tech, refined designs, and competitive pricing, August 2025 is shaping up to be a great month for smartphone enthusiasts in India and beyond.