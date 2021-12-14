Trell announces its biggest year-end sale ‘The Grand Trellion Sale’

● The sale will enable 100mn+ users to avail discounts up to 80% on 600+ brands across beauty, personal care, and fashion categories



● Launches in-app currency, Trell Cash ahead of the Sale. For the first time in India, users can watch videos, earn cash, and redeem it during The Grand Trellion Sale on Trell Shop

● The company onboards new brands ahead of The Grand Trellion Sale including Wella, Schwarzkopf, HUL's Love, Beauty and Planet, Swarovski, Skechers among others

Delhi, December 13, 2021: Trell, India's largest influencer-led lifestyle social commerce platform, has announced the first edition of its flagship 'The Grand Trellion Sale' from 15th to 20th December. The Grand Trellion Sale will enable 100 mn+ users to avail unmatched and lucrative offers on 600+ brands across beauty, fashion, and personal care categories on Trell Shop.

The Grand Trellion Sale will offer up to 80% discount on products from brands, including popular names such as Calvin Klein, DKNY, Maybelline, L'Oreal, Manish Malhotra Beauty, MamaEarth, MCaffeine, Plum, Bare Anatomy, Wow Skin Science, Beardo, The Man Company, Aeropostale, US Polo, Fab Alley, Spykar, and Raisin among others. The company has also onboarded renowned brands such as Wella, Schwarzkopf and HUL's Love, Beauty and Planet, Spykar, Pepe Jeans, US Polo among others in the Fashion, Beauty & Personal Care category ahead of the Sale.



Trell has also launched a digital film to introduce its in-app currency, Trell Cash. Typically, shoppers "wishlist" their favourite products ahead of the sale, however taking this to the next level in the world of the metaverse, Trell is inviting users to "watchlist" more videos on the app to get higher discounts during the #TheGrandTrellionSale. For the first time in India, users can watch videos, earn cash, and redeem the cash to shop on a platform. Users can watch informative and entertaining videos on the app to collect Trell Cash, which is equivalent to the value of the Indian Rupee. This unique proposition by Trell rewards users for performing several tasks on the app such as watching videos, inviting friends to the app, making purchases on Trell Shop - in return incentivizing them to Shop on the app using Trell Cash. Users can also redeem Trell Cash during the sale to get additional price reductions on their cart.



Speaking on The Grand Trillion Sale, Pulkit Agrawal, CEO & Co-founder, Trell said, "We are excited to launch our flagship sale this festive season 'The Grand Trellion Sale' to enable 100mn+ shoppers with the best recommendations from our KOL community and avail unparalleled offers across 600+ Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion brands on the platform. Trell has created a close channel of confidence with consumers to understand their needs and create industry-first initiatives, including our current value-proposition of Trell Cash & Watchlist. With this sale, we have also bolstered our supply chain network to manage a large number of shipments during the sale and ensure uninterrupted and timely deliveries for a seamless experience."



Trell has also launched a marketing campaign ahead of its flagship #TheGrandTrellionSale with the tagline, "Ab Wishlist Nahi, Watchlist Banao". The new digital film, along with content creators across regions in India are driving the message of utilizing Trell's in-app currency, Trell Cash during the first-ever social commerce mega sale, by watching videos on the platform.



The Grand Trellion sale will also include 'Deals of the Day' and 'Flash Sales' with attractive offers, including flat 50% off on select brands. Shoppers can keep an eye on Trell Shop every night to avail the best offers and deals.



Trell launched the 'Shop' section in August 2020, marking its foray into the social commerce segment. With 100% m-o-m growth in online transactions since launch, Trell offers products across 600+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion, and mom & baby care categories.

About Trell



Trell is India's largest lifestyle social commerce platform; enabling millions of Indians to create and consume relevant and meaningful content across categories like Fashion, Beauty, DIY, Health & Wellness, Movies & TV reviews, Food, Travel and many more in 10 regional languages. The platform has grown rapidly and has over 100 million downloads and 50 million monthly active users. In August 2020, Trell launched the 'Shop' section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment, and has over 600+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion and mom & baby care categories.