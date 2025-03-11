Try Galaxy App Now Simulates One UI 7 and Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung’s Galaxy app, Try Galaxy, now lets users experience the upcoming One UI 7 and the Galaxy S25 series features—without needing to join a beta program. While the stable One UI 7 version is still a few weeks away, this new Galaxy app update provides a preview of the next-generation smartphone interface, giving Android and iPhone users a chance to explore the Galaxy S25 series experience early.

Originally designed to introduce users to Samsung’s latest software and devices, Try Galaxy now includes an immersive One UI 7 simulation. This update incorporates the Galaxy S25 features, offering users the chance to interact with the updated user interface, such as the new notification and quick panels, which can be controlled through separate swipe gestures, just like on the Galaxy S25.

In addition, the Galaxy app showcases One UI 7 design changes, such as the redesigned app drawer with a search bar at the bottom, and a "Now Brief" widget on the home screen. When tapped, the widget opens a full-screen preview, simulating the experience on the Galaxy S25 series.

Though the Try Galaxy app won’t replace your phone’s current operating system or run your actual apps, it offers a compelling preview of the new Galaxy app features and gives users a glimpse of the Galaxy S25 smartphone interface. It’s a great way to explore what’s coming in One UI 7 and how the Galaxy S25 series will look and feel.

What’s more, Try Galaxy is a mobile app simulation that can be easily added to your phone’s home screen. It supports Android devices running the latest versions of Samsung Internet or Chrome, as well as iPhones (iPhone 8 or newer) using Safari or Chrome.

For those eager to experience the new Galaxy app features and the exciting changes coming to the One UI 7 and Galaxy S25 series, Try Galaxy is the perfect, no-commitment way to get a preview of the future.