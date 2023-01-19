Twitter Blue annual subscription to get cheaper

Twitter has now made an annual discount available on its Blue subscription service, according to a new support page first reported by The Verge. Users can now subscribe to Blue for $84 per year ($7 per month) and save $1 on the monthly subscription, which costs $8 per month. The same annual plan is available in countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, which offer Twitter Blue.



Previously, Twitter users only had the option to subscribe to Blue for $8 per month via the web or $11 per month via iOS, which included Apple's 30% fee. Twitter Blue is missing from the Android app. Android and iOS users can still sign up via the web, saving them $3.

When compared to the iOS app, through which Blue costs $11 per month, that works out to $132 per year. If a user subscribes to the annual plan, it costs $86. The new annual subscription will save you 36% compared to the direct subscription through iOS.

What comes with Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue subscribers have access to a variety of benefits, including a blue "verified" check mark, the ability to undo and edit tweets, the option to customize app icons, themes, and navigation, the ability to flag tweets, and more. . Subscribers also have the ability to upload 60 minute long videos.

It doesn't matter if someone is buying a monthly or yearly subscription; the user must have a phone number linked to her account to be eligible for the blue check mark. Also, subscribing to Blue does not guarantee the verification mark; it appears only after due diligence by Twitter.

The annual subscription comes amid recent reports that Twitter failed to pay rent for some of its office space. The company is facing a non-payment lawsuit in San Francisco, and apparently, most of the office furniture is up for auction. Meanwhile, around 500 advertisers have halted spending, plunging daily revenue by as much as 40 per cent.