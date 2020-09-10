Twitter Introduces #ThereIsHelp Search Prompt for World Suicide Prevention Day

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Twitter India has announced an initiative that will help spread awareness and encourage action to avert suicide and self-harm.

Twitter announced this new initiative in partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and has launched a dedicated search message that will help connect people with information and updates from trusted authorities on the subject of suicide prevention.

When someone searches for terms related to suicide or self-harm, the top search result will be a message directing them to related information and sources of help available on Twitter. This initiative is an extension of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp prompt, which was specifically implemented to help people find transparent and credible information on critical topics.

The new search message will be available on all platforms like iOS, Android and mobile.twitter.com in India, in both languages English and Hindi. Some of the search keywords include: #CommitSuicide, #EndLife, # HowtoHangMyself, # Howtohangyourself, #DolorDeath, #Suicidal, #SuicideAttempt, #SuicideMethods, #SuicideNote, #SuicideSupport, etc.

This is Twitter's third year in a row in its partnership with World Suicide Day Prevention and the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) globally.

Twitter also initiated a custom emoji in the shape of an orange ribbon, the international symbol of World Suicide Prevention Day, marking this day. The orange ribbon appears when people tweet with the hashtags #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, #WSPD, # WSPD2020, #SuicidePrevention and will be evident until September 25 and can be activated in 23 languages.

Users can also lookup suicide prevention information on Twitter:

For the app, one to click the Explore tab, type keywords related to suicide in the search bar. After you press Enter, you will see the message "ThereIsHelp" right at the top of the search results. For Twitter on the web, you can run the same search from the Home tab.