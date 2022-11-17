Twitter appears to be working on bringing end-to-end (E2EE) encryption to direct messages. The social media platform had previously tested this feature in 2018. However, it has yet to make it to the final cut. Twitter has experienced a tumultuous time under the new leadership of Elon Musk, who laid off half of the company's 7,000-plus employees in a bid to make Twitter "much more engineering-driven." It's still being determined when E2EE will launch, as the company's current focus appears to be on relaunching Twitter Blue on November 29.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) discovered a line of code in the Twitter app for Android that could indicate that E2EE is being worked on for direct messages. Notably, Elon Musk responded to Wong's original tweet with a blinking emoji, seemingly confirming that this feature is in development.

Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs



Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android: https://t.co/YtOPHH3ntD pic.twitter.com/5VODYt3ChK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 16, 2022

Musk had previously championed the idea of Twitter offering E2EE for messaging. According to a previous report, the social media platform tested a "secret chat" feature " in 2018. Wong had claimed that Twitter was working on options to show users a tutorial on encrypted messaging and start a secret conversation. Also, it was said that there was an option to view the encryption of both parties to verify a secure connection.



There has yet to be an official date set for the arrival of the E2EE feature, as Twitter seems to be focused on relaunching Twitter Blue. The subscription service brings alterations to the verification of the blue check of the platform. Initially, the feature allowed users to change their account name after purchasing confirmation which led to various fake accounts posing as high-profile personalities and companies. The resulting uproar on the platform forced Twitter to restore the 'official' label for the time being.