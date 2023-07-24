Twitter rebrands Tweets to be renamed ‘X’, users to be called Xers?

Twitter is set to rebrand as "X" with a new logo resembling Elon Musk's favourite letter. Tweets will also be renamed “X”. With a change of ownership, the popular social media app Twitter is gearing up for rebranding itself.

The new boss Elon Musk has hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite "X."

Along with this, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an "X". When asked about the new name for a tweet once Twitter becomes "X," the owner replied, "An X." He also stated that users will not be called "Xers," and remarked, “We will have no name.”