Live
- Bibinagar AIIMS gets huge central funding
- Will bring past glory to State universities: Eatala
- PHFI, VPF join hands to fight infections, potential pandemics
- Basaveswara statue to be installed soon: Harish
- Historical Anjanadri hill received 6 crores offerings in six years
- Manipur Violence: Don’T Treat People As Guinea Pigs!
- Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demands free electricity and basic facilities for Ganesh Pandals
- TPCC to kick off bus yatra from Aug 15 in poll run-up
- Heritage in tatters as State Museum wallows in neglect
- Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains
Twitter rebrands Tweets to be renamed ‘X’, users to be called Xers?
Highlights
Twitter is set to rebrand as "X" with a new logo resembling Elon Musk's favourite letter. Tweets will also be renamed “X”. With a change of ownership,...
Twitter is set to rebrand as "X" with a new logo resembling Elon Musk's favourite letter. Tweets will also be renamed “X”. With a change of ownership, the popular social media app Twitter is gearing up for rebranding itself.
The new boss Elon Musk has hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite "X."
Along with this, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an "X". When asked about the new name for a tweet once Twitter becomes "X," the owner replied, "An X." He also stated that users will not be called "Xers," and remarked, “We will have no name.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS