Twitter starts sharing ads revenue with users

Twitter has begun sharing ad revenue with select users. It means that users get paid to tweet. To receive payment, professional users or creators must sign up for the "Ad Revenue Share" and "Creator Subscriptions" programs. Twitter says creator ads revenue sharing will be available in all countries where Stripe supports payments. It means users in India still can't get paid to tweet, though the social media company may consider revising the policy later. A tweet also suggests that famous YouTuber Mr Beast (James Donaldson) earned $25,000 (Rs 21 lakh) from Twitter as part of ads sharing revenue. Many users have received more than Rs 5 lakhs as compensation.



In a blog post, Twitter explains that the Ads Revenue Sharing program is being rolled out to a "starter group" that will be invited to accept payment. Users must be Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations subscribers to sign up for the program. They must also have at least 5 million impression posts in each of the last three months. Twitter says that users or creators must pass Twitter's Creator Monetization Standards, which include parameters like age, country, and activity on the platform.

In a blog post, Twitter states that a portal or page for the application process for ad revenue share will be launched soon. Twitter owner Elon Musk first announced the program in February.

A few creators want to quit their job

Meanwhile, several creators have started posting about the money Twitter is sharing with them as part of the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. Titter Daily, a popular page on Twitter that tracks news related to the Musk-owned company, notes that one user (RaptalkSK) received $2,236 (Rs 1.8 lakh) from the company. RaptalkSK also posted about Twitter's revenue in a tweet. He says, "I'm officially quitting my job. I'm putting my all into tweeting, call me dumb I don't care. I'm going to make my dreams come true."

Another user, "aio", received $3899 (Rs 3.1 lakh). He writes: "Apparently, the payout for five months of tweeting is $3,899 for about 250,000,000 impressions or a CPM of $0.01."





Based on a few users, Twitter is paying around $0.009 CPM - or $9 per 1M impressions.



Really cool to see that you can now get paid to tweet but this number seems pretty low to me. I'd imagine this will increase as Twitter's ad platform continues to improve @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/7GYmCLLmkP — Alec Corum (@AlecCorum) July 13, 2023





Elon Musk is also eligible for the ad revenue share program as his profile is verified and meets all other parameters. When a user asked how much he would earn, Musk replied that he gave his share to the "creator payout pool."





Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.



We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023









Since Elon is monetized will be nice to see what his payout is — Jay (@JuwonTheTechie) July 14, 2023









I gave my share to the creator payout pool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023





The timing of the launch is interesting as well, as Twitter takes on the heat of Threads by Meta. With the latest program, Twitter will retain its loyal creators and users. Meta does not yet offer any ad revenue share programs.