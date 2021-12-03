Twitter users complain of suddenly losing followers

Twitter users in India are complaining of suddenly seeing a huge drop in the number of followers. While some users complained of losing hundreds of followers in a matter of minutes, others said that thousands of followers suddenly disappeared, drastically reducing the number of followers. Officially Twitter has not commented on the reason for this, but it appears that the platform has run a cleanup campaign to get rid of bots and, most likely, inactive accounts.



Twitter is known to perform these types of cleaning drives to keep accounts safe and also to remove spam and bots. Earlier this year, Twitter conducted a similar exercise to clean up the platform and said, "You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we've asked to confirm their password or phone number aren't included in follower counts until they've confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure."

On a related note, Twitter said it has removed more than 3,000 accounts that operated as "foreign state-linked information operations". The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries, including China, Mexico, and Russia, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also announced that it will not allow users to share media files like pictures or videos of individuals without their consent. The company has already banned media files that revealed confidential information, such as home address, identity documents and contact information. However, the new rules are aimed at cracking down on posts that could lead to harassment or invasion of your personal space. Interestingly, the new rules come just a day after the company announced Parag Agrawal as its new CEO, following the departure of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.