Twitter's Top Articles Feature Nuzzel Arrives for iOS

Twitter's Top Articles feature that creates a report of popular articles on Blue's subscriber networks, arrives on iOS after the company promised last week that it would be coming "very soon." It's been available on Android and on the web, but now everyone subscribing to Twitter's paid service will be able to see a summary of what people were reading and tweeting during the previous day.



Top Articles is a kind of spiritual successor to a service called Nuzzel, which provided a similar summary via email. Nuzzel was run by a company called Scroll and was closed when Twitter acquired the company earlier this year. Twitter said at the time that it planned to bring Nuzzel back, and now its most popular feature is available to anyone willing to pay the price for Twitter Blue. The premium service also offers users additional features such as the ability to "undo" tweets or read ad-free articles.

While Twitter Blue subscribers who miss Nuzzel will be excited that Top Articles is now available on all major platforms, it seems like there should be a lite version for those who don't want to pay directly for Twitter.

While it makes sense that ad-free articles incur a subscription cost, Twitter Blue as a whole creates the impression that Twitter is protecting core functions that should be available to everyone, regardless of the level of Twitter they are using. In that sense, Threader (an application that makes Twitter threads more readable by formatting them as articles) was announced on Monday that it had been acquired by Twitter and would be included in Twitter Blue. While this is good news for those with Blue, the fact that you have a paywall won't help general Twitter users navigate threads more easily. The summary of the main articles like Nuzzel of Twitter Blue has arrived for iOS

It is part of the paid subscription service, but it was not available on all platforms when it was first launched.