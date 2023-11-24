Uber rolls out ‘Pro’ rewards programme for drivers in 12 cities

Live
Just In
Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday launched ‘Uber Pro’, a rewards programme inspired by drivers and designed to help them reach their goals both on and off the road, in 12 cities.
New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday launched ‘Uber Pro’, a rewards programme inspired by drivers and designed to help them reach their goals both on and off the road, in 12 cities.
Uber Pro provides drivers with new ways to earn, more options and support, and deeper discounts on what keeps them moving.
By rewarding drivers with good customer rating (above 4.8) and low trip cancellations, this programme aims to elevate overall platform experience by making every trip magical for riders and drivers alike, said the company.
“Uber Pro rewards drivers who provide a great service to riders by maintaining a high app rating and low trip cancellations. It will go a long way in promoting the adaptation and continued use of the Uber platform by top-rated drivers,” said Shiva Shailendran, Director - Operations, Uber India & South Asia.
Uber Pro has four tiers: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, with Diamond being the highest possible tier.
The points reset every 3 months, so the drivers' tier status is determined on a rolling period of 3 months.
For two hours every day, drivers were able to choose to get trips from an area of their choice. This gave them flexibility to drive in their preferred area.
In case they needed support, these drivers could skip the queue at Uber greenlight centers and received special attention from top support agents on priority.
Eligible drivers also got upgraded to get ‘Premier’ trips on the Uber app, said the company.