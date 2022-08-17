U&i launches 3 new smartwatches to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle

Gadget Accessory brand U&i announces the launch of its 3 fresh and new, classic, and trendy smartwatches. The watches are not only designed to care for your health but also to help you keep fit and live in style. Presenting the U&i Rocket series, U&i Fit+ series and U&i SmartFit series boasting some of the best-in-class health and fitness-related features like step pedometer, SPO2 level tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, calories burnt count, and much more.

Delete Edit

U&i Rocket Series smartwatch





The U&i Rocket Series smartwatch is designed based on the classic round dial language. Crafted using premium alloy, the IPX6 waterproof round dial is blended with a premium soft and skin-friendly silicone strap, which looks good with almost any outfit you choose for the day. Go out in style with the casual silicone strap or simply suit up and wrap that wrist with the free leather strap that's bundled along and you are sure to make a statement.

Flaunt that large round, bright and crisp dial with some vibrant and customizable watch faces or simply grab some eyeballs with its Shake-To-Answer feature. The onboard Pedometer can track your steps to show the calories burnt, and the Sedentary Alert helps you keep fit, while the sleep monitor and Heart Rate Monitor ensure your health is on track. Keep a tab on the Weather before you start your journey, or simply take the day off with its DND Mode — your day should be completely yours. And if that absent-minded you keep misplacing your phone around, there's a Find Your Phone ready to help.

U&i Fit+ Series Smartwatch





If a square dial is your style, the fresh new U&i Fit+ Series should impress you with its awesome-looking and colourful shades – Black, Green, Blue and Pink. Built using an IP67 lightweight and premium Zinc Alloy casing that houses a large and vibrant 1.71" square dial, the Fit+ Series is ready for any action with its soft silicone straps. Reject or answer calls directly from your wrist with Bluetooth Calling, or load up some of your favourite music tracks on its 32MB storage — the Fit+ Series is a great smartphone accessory for all your outdoor adventures. Sweat it out to stay fit, keep a tab on your heart, and sleep with smart sensors that ensure your health is in top shape. The onboard SPO2 monitor can also check for health issues before it gets to you. And to top it all, a magnetic seat charging option lets you quickly recharge within 90 minutes after an exhaustive 5-day journey.

U&i SmartFit Series Smartwatch





The SmartFit Series comes with a large 1.77" (45mm) HD colour display, housed in a premium-finish square dial with skin-friendly silicone straps, sporting four trendy colours — Blue, Pink, Gray, and Green. The main USP of the SmartFit Series is its Smart Power Bank which helps recharge the SmartFit Series wherever you go. Now use your smartphone without actually handling it; making and receiving calls directly is just a tap away — thanks to the HD speaker and high-sensitivity microphone of the SmartFit Series. Additionally, there's also a smart assistant on board that allows you to control your watch and smartphone with your voice. Get weather alerts, ask for the latest cricket scores or simply command it to dial a contact from the built-in address book even when your hands are occupied with work. Packed with important sensors that track your health and fitness, be it monitoring your Heart Rate or keeping a tab on your sleep patterns, the watch ensures your health is up to the mark. Keep yourself active with multiple sports modes, and keep track of your daily steps using the pedometer.

