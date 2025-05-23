U&i Launches New Range of Lifestyle Tech Accessories for Everyday Comfort and Performance

U&i, one of India’s most trusted and popular lifestyle tech accessory brands, has unveiled its latest collection of everyday tech essentials, designed for those constantly on the move. The new line-up includes the UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker, UiSW 8172 Arena Series Smartwatch, UiPB 3429 Classy Series Powerbank, TWS 7353 Classy Series TWS and UiNB 3987 Reactor Series Neckband. Crafted to seamlessly complement modern lifestyles, the range blends sleek aesthetics with powerful functionality. Whether one is at work, hitting the gym, or enjoying a weekend party, U&i’s newest products are built to deliver consistent performance and effortless usability. Across the product lineup, users can experience features such as voice assistant integration, sweat and water resistance, extended battery life, and Dolby-quality sound- each feature tailored to suit the specific case of the product. Reinforcing the brand's commitment to quality and reliability, select products in the range come with a 1-year warranty. Mr. Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of U&i, shared his thoughts on the new lifestyle range, “At U&i, our mission has always been to make smart technology accessories accessible, stylish, high quality and innovative . This new collection is a reflection of that commitment — thoughtfully designed for people who are always on the move. Whether one is working, working out, or winding down, these products are built to seamlessly integrate into his/her lifestyle, offering both innovation and everyday reliability. We are proud to continue setting benchmarks in the lifestyle tech space with products that resonate with the needs of today’s users.” Specifications and Features - UiBS 5085 (Partybox Series Wireless Speaker)





Packed with 50W output that delivers room-filling sound and Dolby bass for deep, thumping beats, the UiBS 5085 Partybox Series Wireless Speaker is perfect for house parties and gatherings. The 6-hour backup ensures long-lasting playtime while the RGB lighting enhances the environment's ambiance. It also features multiple input options such as AUX, USB Port and TF Card Slot and has a Type-C charging port, adding to its versatility. Accompanied by a remote and wired mic, the speaker is ideal for karaoke nights and impromptu jam sessions.

UiPB 3429 (Classy Series Powerbank)





This powerbank with 20000mAh battery offers 33W fast output, ensuring devices power up quickly during critical moments. It also features quad output capability which allows users to charge multiple devices at once. With in-built Type-C and Lightning cables, the UiPB 3429 is compatible with a wide range of devices while eliminating the hassle of carrying extra wires. Available in 4 premium colours, this powerbank also comes with a 1 year warranty.

UiSW 8172 (Arena Series Smartwatch)





This smartwatch features a 2.5D curved HD screen that offers a crystal-clear viewing experience, even outdoors. With IP67 water resistance, it is built to handle rain, sweat and everyday splashes. The smooth-function crown allows intuitive navigation, while built in sports modes and heart rate monitoring help users track their fitness goals. The calling feature, notification alerts, and Find My Phone function keeps users connected, even without reaching for their smartphone.

TWS 7353 (Classy Series TWS)





With 40 hours of total playtime, users can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment or long calls without worrying about constant charging. 40ms low latency ensures real-time audio sync, making it a great choice for gamers and streamers. The 12mm drivers deliver a rich audio experience while the built-in Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) minimizes outside noise. These earbuds also support Google Assistant and Siri, keeping the user hands-free and connected. The IPX4 water and sweat resistance makes them gym and commute friendly. Available in 3 vibrant colours, this Classy Series TWS 7535 also comes with 1 Year Warranty.

UiNB 3987 (Reactor Series Neckband)





Designed for everyday comfort and performance, the UiNB 3987 Reactor Series Neckband offers 50 hours of playback time and 500 hours of standby, perfect for users with long schedules. The 10mm speaker drivers deliver immersive sound, making it ideal for music and calls on the go. Bluetooth v5.4 ensures seamless connectivity, while magnetic earbuds help prevent tangling and add convenience during commutes. The Type-C charging port provides faster, more efficient charging to keep up with the user's pace. It is available in three stylish colours.