UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Instant Face and QR Code Verification

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a newAadhaar mobile app designed to simplify and secure identity verification.Unveiled on April 8, 2025, at the third edition of Aadhaar Samvaad in Delhi,the app introduces advanced features like facial recognition and QR codescanning to confirm a user’s identity digitally—without needing physicaldocuments.

Themed around Innovation, Inclusion, and Integration, the Aadhaar Samvaadevent showcased UIDAI's vision for a more efficient and privacy-focusedidentification system. With this latest app, users gain enhanced control overtheir personal data while enjoying a smoother, faster way to authenticatethemselves across various services.

One of the biggest advantages of this app is that it removes the dependencyon physical Aadhaar cards or printed photocopies. Whether you're checking intoa hotel, verifying your identity at a store, or completing a purchase, all youneed is your smartphone. Much like UPI payments have revolutionizedtransactions, this app aims to transform identity verification into a seamlessdigital experience.

The app allows individuals to consent before sharing their Aadhaarinformation, ensuring that personal data remains secure. By scanning a QR code orusing facial recognition, users can authenticate themselves in real time, withdata transmitted directly from their device—eliminating the risk of unnecessarydata exposure or misuse.

Currently, the app is being tested with a limited audience, includingattendees of the Aadhaar Samvaad event. UIDAI plans to fine-tune the app basedon user feedback during this pilot phase before launching it nationwide.

Once fully rolled out, the app is expected to become a go-to tool formillions of Indians, offering a modern, reliable, and secure way to validateidentity across daily activities. It marks another step forward in India’s pushfor digital empowerment and user-centric governance.



