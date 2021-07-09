Upcoming Google Pixel 6 Series to Offer 5-year Software Update

The Google Pixel 6 series is reported to be released later this year and there may be two models in the line this time around. These two models are expected to be called the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6, with Google ditching the "XL" suffix in favour of "Pro." In a new leak, the specifications for the two phones have surfaced online, along with the claim that Google will reportedly offer five years of software support on these phones. If true, this could be a real deal maker for various Android fans.

FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser shared the specifics of the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6. His sources state that both phones are likely to support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and are AER certified. The phones are expected to run on Google's custom chipset as well.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel Pro is designed to feature a large 6.71-inch plastic OLED screen and run on the latest Android 12 software. There is reportedly a triple rear camera setup on the Google 6 Pro that includes a wide-angle camera from 50 megapixels, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, there could be a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Google 6 Pro can pack 12GB of RAM and offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It leans in to carry a 5,000 mAh battery on board.

Google Pixel 6: Expected Specifications

Coming to Google Pixel 6, the phone is reportedly running on Android 12 as well and featuring a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. There will likely be a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Google Pixel 6 can include an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 4,614 mAh battery and 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage includes 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Additionally, Prosser claims that Google can offer at least five years of the software update for both phones, a big claim if true. Previous reports claim that the phones will have a two-tone design and a strip-shaped camera module.