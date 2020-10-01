Upcoming smartphone launches in October 2020: Check the list here

Upcoming smartphone in October 2020: This October month is filled with launches of smartphones. From premium iPhone 12 series, Motorola's new Moto Razr, OnePlus 8T to budget Realme 7i, many smartphones are scheduled to release in October in India and globally. So, take a look at the complete list.

Upcoming smartphone launches in October 2020:

1. iPhone 12 series: Officially Apple did not announce a launch date for its iPhone 12 series, but the rumours suggest that it may launch on October 13, 2020. This year Apple will launch four iPhones namely, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

2. Moto Razr 5G: Motorola has announced to disclose its new foldable phone this festive season in India. It will be a successor to the Motorola's first foldable phone - Moto Razr may bring 5G connectivity.

3. OnePlus 8T: OnePlus has scheduled its OnePlus 8T flagship phone on October 14. It is rumoured to be more expensive than the standard OnePlus 8. It will bring along 120Hz refresh rate along with Warp Charge 65 support.

4. Pixel 4a: Google has announced that Pixel 5 will not be coming to India, but the Pixel 4a will be launched for the Indian masses on October 17, 2020. It will flaunt a 5.81-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with a single front, rear camera.

5. Realme 7i: Madhav Sheth Realme CEO has revealed the arrival of Realme 7i in India and confirmed a bundle of its key features. It will bring a 90Hz display, 18W Quick charge, 5000mAh battery unit.

6. Samsung Galaxy F41: Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy F-series in India on October 8 with the launch of Galaxy F41. This will be a mid-range smartphone flaunting a 64-megapixel main camera and a massive 6000mAh battery unit.

7. Vivo V20 series: Lastly, Vivo has confirmed to unveil the V20, V20 Pro and V20 SE on October 12 in India. The handsets will be available online via Flipkart.