Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More

February is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with multiple major launches on the horizon. We’ve already seen the arrival of devices like the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra and the Galaxy F06 5G, but even more highly anticipated models are set to make their debut next week. Here’s a look at some of the most awaited smartphones launching soon.

iPhone SE 4

https://beebom.com/wp-content/ uploads/2024/10/iPhone-SE-4. jpg?w=1024

iPhone SE 4

Apple’s next big launch event is scheduled for February 19, and speculation is high that the company will unveil the iPhone SE 4. Expected to bring significant design enhancements, this model might feature a larger display, Apple’s powerful A18 chip, a 48MP rear camera, and exclusive Apple Intelligence features. Reports suggest that the device will be priced at around ₹50,000.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

Vivo is set to expand its V series lineup with the launch of the Vivo V50 on February 17. This smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and offer up to 12GB of RAM. The camera system is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, the device will boast a major battery upgrade, packing a 6000mAh unit for extended usage.

Oppo Find N5

Oppo Find N5

Oppo is bringing its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Find N5, to the market on February 20 in China. While an international release was initially anticipated alongside the OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus has confirmed that it won’t be launching a foldable device this year. The Find N5, however, is expected to be the world’s thinnest foldable phone, according to Oppo executives.

Realme P3 Pro

Realme P3 Pro

Realme is launching its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro, on February 18. This model has a unique glow-in-the-dark rear panel and an impressive water resistance rating of IP66, IP68, and IP69. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, making it a solid choice in the mid-range segment. Stay tuned for these exciting launches as smartphone brands continue to push innovation forward!