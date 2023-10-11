URBAN Unveils Smartwatch Range for the Festive Season: Wave Three and Nova

URBAN, a leading home-grown technology brand, announced 2 exciting & new Calling smartwatches today as part of their special festive season launch. While URBAN Wave Three is especially crafted, keeping in mind the multiple utility of a smartwatch and the gifting season, URBAN Nova is a trendy designer smartwatch that has been carefully designed to amp up the fashion statement.

URBAN Wave Threehas a big 1.91” Super HD Display and 3 interchangeable Straps (Metal, PU Leather, Premium Silicone), advanced Bluetooth calling feature, AI Voice Assistant, Accurate Health Monitoring & more. Wave Three, a limited-edition masterpiece, is there to make your loved ones feel truly special. It is available at an inaugural special price of Rs 2499 and comes with a premium gift pack.

On the other hand, URBAN Nova is created for fashion and comes with a trendy new strap design, Advanced BT Calling, Full HD Display, AI Voice Assistant, Multiple Customizable Watch Faces, and more. This versatile and stylish smartwatch comes in 9 trendy modern colours and is available at an inaugural price of 1799.

Speaking about the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, expressed, "This festive season we continue with our endeavor to promote a better, healthy & fit lifestyle. With both our new launches URBAN Wave Three and URBAN Nova, we intend to offer products that can truly be a gift and help your loved ones achieve a lot more. Both our smartwatches are a perfect blend of fashion, lifestyle & technology. We are confident you will have a great experience using it as we illuminate your world with innovation, style, and unmatched convenience."

URBAN Wave Three:Specifications and Features

Design: Wave Three showcases a sleek and modern design that exudes sophistication. Its matte black and titanium grey colour options are stylish and versatile, ensuring they complement any attire or occasion. The watch's rotating crown function adds an elegant touch to its aesthetics, making it a fashion statement. The SmartWatch has 3 different straps inside the pack to keep up with all your looks. The Metal, PU Leather & Premium Silicone Strap prepares you for any look.

Display: The Wave Three Smartwatch features an impressive 1.91" IPS Full HD Touch Screen Display, ensuring crystal-clear visuals and effortless touch navigation. Whether one is checking notifications or tracking fitness goals, the display provides an immersive and engaging experience.

Health Monitoring: Wave Three goes beyond being a mere timekeeper; it also serves as a health companion. Its heart rate and blood pressure monitoring capabilities empower users to closely monitor vital health metrics, promoting their fitness journey and overall well-being.

Connectivity and Communication: Wave Three offers seamless connectivity through its 5.1V Bluetooth calling feature, providing a range of up to 10 meters. With built-in speakers and a microphone, users can easily make and receive calls directly from their wrists, ensuring they stay connected even while on the move.

Customization and Personalization: Personalization is a key feature of Wave Three. It arrives with three interchangeable straps, allowing users to switch up their look effortlessly and choose the strap that suits their style and mood, making it a versatile accessory for various occasions. The multiple watch faces also enable users to personalize their watch's appearance to match their preferences.

Productivity and Fitness: Productivity and fitness are also at the forefront of Wave Three's capabilities. It offers a split-screen function, simplifying multitasking by enabling users to check the weather, respond to messages, or monitor health statistics on one screen. Multiple sports modes cater to various fitness activities, ensuring users can effectively keep track of their workouts and stay organized while maintaining an active lifestyle.

URBAN Nova:Specifications and Features

Design: The URBAN Nova Smartwatch is intended to make a bold statement. It showcases a sleek and contemporary aesthetic with a premium metal casing that adds an element of elegance to the wearer's wrist. The smartwatch is available in a vibrant array of colours, including Fiery Orange, Steel Grey, Twilight Purple, Forest Green, Indigo Blue, Cobalt Blue, Sunshine Yellow, Starlight Beige and Jet Black, providing options to choose a colour and style that complements the wearer's personality.

Display: Nova features a striking 1.86" Full HD Display that delivers sharp and vibrant visuals. Whether users are checking notifications, browsing watch faces, or tracking their fitness progress, the display ensures a clear and immersive user experience, making interaction with the smartwatch a delightful experience.

Health Monitoring: Nova offers comprehensive features, including heart rate and blood pressure monitoring. Additionally, it tracks the wearer's daily step count, facilitating the maintenance of an active and healthy lifestyle. Nova empowers users to monitor their vital health metrics and make informed decisions about their well-being.

Connectivity and Communication: Nova comes equipped with Bluetooth calling functionality, enabling wearers to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. The built-in speaker and microphone ensure clear and convenient communication, allowing users to stay connected with loved ones and remain informed while on the go.

Customization and Personalization: Customization and personalization options are integral to the Nova experience. With multiple watch faces available to choose from, users can customize the smartwatch's appearance to align with their preferences and mood. The trendy designer 9-colour straps provide the flexibility to personalize Nova, making it a versatile accessory suitable for any occasion.

Productivity and Fitness: Nova offers features such as a rotating crown function and AI Voice Assistant, facilitating seamless navigation and hands-free interactions. Whether users manage their schedules or set reminders, Nova helps them stay organized. For fitness enthusiasts, Nova offers a variety of fitness modes, simplifying the tracking of various activities and monitoring progress toward fitness goals.

Price and Availability

URBAN Wave Three and Nova are competitively priced at an exclusive launch price of just INR 2,499/- and INR 1,799/- respectively. This affordable pricing makes them accessible to a wide range of customers. These smartwatches are available for purchase on the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms, and all leading retail outlets.