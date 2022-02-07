Valentine's Day 2022: Beware of Dating Apps Scams; Tips to avoid

Love is in the air! Valentine's Day is just a few days away, but don't let it go to your head! Danger creeps in the form of Valentine's Day dating scams on online dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, and others. In fact, there is a huge spike in romance scams during Valentine's week. Obviously, most people use online dating sites like Tinder, Bumble, and OkCupid to find love. Unfortunately, due to cybercriminals, many people end up falling victim to online dating app scams. These scams usually start with a fast track online relationship and end with an online financial crime. Find how it works.



Scammers often create a false identity and try to befriend you. As the relationship develops, the scammer tries to ask for money through hustle. The pretext may be that the person has run into some unforeseen difficulties and needs financial help from you.



Cybersecurity firm Bull Guard called these romance scammers "dead-eyed sharks" who exploit the emotional needs and caring qualities of others. The simple way to know if the person is on the dating site to build a relationship or get money from you is to try to be constantly vigilant! Always be suspicious! If someone tries to ask for personal information or money, then it's probably time to sit down and get out of the relationship. To make sure you don't fall for it, here we have listed some tips when using dating websites in the run-up to Valentine's Day.



Valentine's Day 2022:Tips to Avoid Dating Apps Scam



1. Online romance scammers will go to great lengths to gain the trust of victims, even offering gifts such as flowers, wine, chocolates, etc.



2. Scammers usually want a lot of personal information but provide very little about themselves, so if someone does that, beware of them.

3. They want to quickly leave the dating site or app so they can contact you through private messages, email or text messages. 4. Never share your personal numbers, email, or social media handles unless you develop complete trust with the person.

5. Scammers try to plan a meeting, but then they will make excuses to meet at the last moment. If they try to do it, then this is an alert for you.

6. Never share your bank details. No matter what story the scammers tell, you should avoid any online transactions. Even if they met you once or twice, there's a chance it's an attempt to build trust.