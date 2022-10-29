Video of two fired employees outside Headquarters; Know the fact

Soon after Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, videos circulated on social media of allegedly laid-off employees carrying boxes outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

Musk acquired Twitter on Thursday, and since then, rumours about the firings of former employees have circulated online. So when two men carrying cardboard boxes stood outside Twitter's office, it looked like they were part of a layoff.

In one of the videos, a man claiming to be a former Twitter employee spoke to the media about his firing. However, he said he had to leave the interview to "touch base with my husband and wife."



In another video, another man identified himself as a software engineer named "Rahul Ligma." In an interview with a reporter, he talked about Michelle Obama's memoir 'Becoming' and said, "Michelle Obama wouldn't have happened if Elon Musk owned Twitter, Obama in 2008 wouldn't have happened."

The strange statements of the pair of pranksters raised suspicions in people online. Although many media outlets reported that the two men were former employees, The Verge confirmed that "Rahul Ligma" did not exist in Twitter's Slack or email system. He said that "Ligma" is a fictional word used to play pranks on people.

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk, who is famous for his sense of humour and his mistrust of the media, also came out with a witty reaction to the entire prankster episode. "Ligma Johnson deserved it," he joked.





