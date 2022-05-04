ViewSonic Introduces its latest M2e Portable LED Projector in India

The M2e is simple to set up with features such as fast on/off, instant autofocus, auto keystone, and a stepless stand for customised projection angles. M2e connects to your devices quickly and easily. The portable projector supports screen mirroring from smartphones to the large screen through Wi-Fi, input/output, audio via Bluetooth for flexibility, and direct single-cable streaming via USB Type-C.

The M2e is an entertainment package with various extraordinary features that bring consumers an unprecedented and immersive audiovisual experience. Combined with exceptional sound quality through integrated dual speakers customized by Harman Kardon, the M2e promises endless possibilities for home entertainment.

Additionally, ViewSonic is dedicated to helping consumers stay healthy while keeping them entertained. With their eye care in mind, the M2e is thoughtfully designed to deliver a visual experience that is virtually free of blue light in order to reduce eyestrain over prolonged viewing periods.