Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale: Best Deals on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches

Vijay Sales, a leading electronics retailer in India, is presently hosting the Apple Days Sale, offering enticing discounts and exclusive deals on a wide range of Apple products. Running until March 24th, this sale presents an excellent opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to upgrade their devices at competitive prices.



iPhone Deals: Up to INR 5000 Off

During the Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales is slashing prices on various iPhone models, including the latest offerings. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro with 1TB storage, originally priced at Rs 184,900, is now available for Rs 162,990. HDFC cardholders can enjoy an additional discount of Rs 3,000, further reducing the price to Rs 159,990.

iPad Offers: Discounts and Loyalty Points

Customers can also benefit from attractive discounts on iPads. The iPad 9th Gen, starting at Rs 27,900, is now offered at Rs 25,900 with an additional Rs 2,000 discount for HDFC cardholders. Loyalty points are awarded with each purchase, adding to the value proposition for buyers.

MacBook Discounts: Savings and Loyalty Rewards

The MacBook lineup is also part of the Apple Days Sale, with discounts and loyalty rewards available. For example, the MacBook Air with M3 Chip, originally priced at Rs 1,14,900, now costs Rs 1,09,900 after a Rs 5,000 discount. Customers can also earn substantial loyalty points with their purchases.

Apple Watch Deals: Substantial Savings

Those in the market for smartwatches can take advantage of discounted prices on Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 9, starting at Rs 38,810, is now available for Rs 36,310 with a Rs 2,500 discount. Additionally, loyalty points are offered with each purchase, enhancing the overall value proposition.

With discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches, along with exclusive loyalty rewards, Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale presents an excellent opportunity for customers to upgrade their Apple devices. Hurry and avail of these offers before the sale ends on March 24th!